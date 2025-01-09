Government U-turn saves historic wills

The Government has reversed plans to destroy millions of historic wills following public and expert outcry.

Last year, plans announced by the previous Government to destroy millions of historic wills, some dating back to the mid-19th century, drew widespread condemnation. Critics, including leading historians, described the move as “sheer vandalism” and “insane.” However, today the Government confirmed that it will not proceed with the controversial proposal.

Minister of State Sarah Sackman KC stated, “Thousands of people expressed their fierce opposition to the previous government’s proposal to destroy millions of historic wills, some dating back to the 1850s. These documents are an indispensable bridge to the lives of those who came before us. I am pleased to confirm that we will not destroy them, they will remain in storage, and – on request – are available for all to access.”

The decision follows a public consultation conducted in late 2023 and early 2024, which received nearly 1,600 responses. The overwhelming majority opposed the destruction of original wills, citing their value as legal, historical, and emotional records. Many respondents supported digitising the wills for accessibility but stressed that digital copies must supplement, not replace, the originals.

The Government acknowledged public concern about issues such as the durability, security, and authenticity of digital records. Minister Sackman also noted the emotional resonance of the documents, describing them as “unique records of a living person’s wishes.”

Although the decision safeguards the wills, it raises questions about funding their storage and digitisation. Currently, maintaining the archive of 110 million documents costs £4.5 million annually. Plans to increase fees for accessing copies of wills are under consideration.

While public and historical access remains a priority, this decision marks a significant victory for genealogists, historians, and the wider public who value the preservation of Britain’s collective heritage.