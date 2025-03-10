Government to consult on cohabitation rights

Lord Timpson (pictured), speaking in the House of Lords, stated that the government’s “ambitious reform agenda for unmarried couples” includes “delivering our manifesto commitment to strengthen rights and protections for cohabitants.” He also confirmed that the consultation would be published later in the year.

Legal experts have long highlighted the need for reform, as cohabiting couples currently lack the legal protections afforded to married couples. According to the Office for National Statistics, cohabitation is the fastest-growing family structure in the UK, yet many remain unaware of their limited rights.

Nick Gova, partner and head of family at London law firm Spector Constant & Williams, welcomed the consultation, saying: “Cohabiting couples are the fastest growing type of family and they are ignored by the law as it stands. There is very little protection available if a relationship breaks down and the financially weaker individual will lose out significantly. Giving more rights to cohabiting couples would help to protect victims of domestic abuse. The sad reality is that abusers take advantage of the current lack of legal protection. They know their victims cannot afford to leave the relationship and would have no financial independence or ability to rebuild their lives. The law in this area is long-overdue for reform. Whilst reform is needed, this must be properly considered and finely balanced with the rights conferred to married couples. The incentive and sanctity of marriage should be protected.”

Campaigners for cohabitation reform have been calling for changes to the law to provide basic financial rights for partners upon separation or death. Currently, without a will or joint ownership, cohabiting partners may have no claim to their shared home or assets.

The government’s consultation will explore potential reforms, including property rights, financial settlements, and protections for victims of domestic abuse. While no legislative timeline has been set, legal professionals and advocacy groups will be watching closely to see whether this initiative leads to tangible change.