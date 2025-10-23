The Home Office has announced a new crackdown on sham immigration advisers who have been illegally posing as lawyers. Under the extended powers of the Proceeds of Crime Act, the Immigration Advice Authority (IAA) will now have the authority to seize the illicit earnings of these unscrupulous advisers. This funding will not only serve to reinvest in frontline policing and border security but will also support the innovative Multi Agency Cash Cell, which collaborates with various government and law enforcement agencies to combat the influx of criminal finance into the UK.

This initiative aims to prevent rogue advisers from profiting off their unlawful immigration advice. For the first time, the IAA will be equipped to trace and freeze assets, recover illegal earnings, and hold offenders accountable without needing police assistance. These misleading advisers have been known to charge desperate individuals thousands of pounds. In one notable case, a fraudulent adviser was reported to have made over half a million pounds, while three others managed to accumulate more than £3 million by targeting victims online with misleading immigration advice.

Rogue immigration 'lawyers' frequently act as intermediaries for those looking to exploit the immigration system or profit through ineffective or fraudulent counsel. The Proceeds of Crime Act is a vital tool within the criminal justice system, as it plays a crucial role in both disrupting and deterring criminal activities by stripping offenders of their illegal gains.

Security Minister Dan Jarvis stated that rogue immigration advisers exploiting the system will “pay the price." He emphasised that backing the Immigration Advice Authority with stringent new powers will help in confiscating criminals’ dirty money and using it to bolster borders and enhance public safety.

These changes will follow consultations that will run until the end of the year. Additionally, as part of the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill, those posing as immigration lawyers could face fines of up to £15,000. As the bill makes its way through Parliament, the government is intensifying operational actions to secure borders, highlighting that over 35,000 individuals without the right to be in the UK have already been returned. The government remains committed to a firm stance on illegal migration and will continue to take necessary actions to uphold border security.