In a bid to enhance the effectiveness of the justice system, the UK Government is appealing to everyday citizens to step forward as magistrates. On 3 January 2026, the Ministry of Justice announced an ambitious recruitment campaign, highlighting the need for thousands of new volunteers over the course of the following financial year. This push comes as part of the Government’s broader Plan for Change, aimed at providing swifter justice for victims and safeguarding the public. Over the past three years, more than 2,000 magistrates have already been appointed, and the latest initiative seeks to recruit an additional 2,000.

Magistrates are essential for maintaining fairness and equality within the legal system, with latest statistics revealing that 57% of them are female and 14% come from ethnic minority backgrounds. London stands out with 31% of its magistrates from ethnic minority communities. Their role is crucial, as they volunteer a minimum of 13 days each year, allowing them to juggle judicial responsibilities alongside full-time jobs and family commitments. Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy expressed the importance of this role, stating "Magistrates play a vital role in our court system – hearing thousands of cases across every jurisdiction and delivering justice."

Lammy went on to describe magistrates as "everyday heroes" and urged individuals from diverse backgrounds to consider volunteering, emphasising that doing so can significantly impact both their own lives and those of others. New research suggests that 45% of individuals in England and Wales are open to volunteering within the next year.

The Ministry of Justice reassures potential candidates that all magistrates will receive comprehensive training during their initial year, along with mentorship from experienced colleagues to hone their legal acumen. Furthermore, they will have access to specialist legal advisors to support them in handling a variety of cases. Ideal candidates should exhibit strong communication skills, a sense of fairness, and the ability to appreciate differing viewpoints. The call for magistrates spans across various legal domains, including criminal, youth, civil, and family law cases, as the Government seeks to represent the richness and diversity of the communities they serve.