In a decisive move aimed at safeguarding vulnerable young people, the Government has announced a comprehensive review of the 'National Protocol' guidelines concerning children in care and care leavers. This initiative seeks to eradicate the alarming trend of criminalising children in care, who are particularly susceptible to exploitation and crime due to their past traumas. According to statistics that cannot be ignored, care leavers are ten times more likely to be incarcerated, highlighting the urgent need for improved support systems.

The review will explore enhanced collaborative frameworks between local authorities, schools, and police forces to identify at-risk children before they enter the justice system. Offering targeted interventions such as specialised trauma counselling and peer mentoring schemes aims to support these individuals earlier in their lives, preventing a pathway to crime.

With the existing National Protocol, established by the Home Office, Ministry of Justice and Department for Education in 2018, already providing guidelines for multi-agency cooperation, the updated version will aim to introduce stronger checks within health services, schools, and police. This reform hopes to ensure accountability among these services when interacting with children in care. The Children’s Commissioner has emphasised the need for fair treatment, stating that such children are "frequently charged with offences such as assault or criminal damage under the value of £5,000 – behaviours and issues that, in any other home, would be treated with care, understanding and support."

Underpinning this initiative is the Government’s broader Plan for Change, which aspires to open pathways for all young people, enabling them to reach their full potential. Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy reiterated the importance of addressing the systemic failures impacting these children, noting that “Strengthening the Protocol will mean these children are treated as children, rather than criminals.”

The effectiveness of the updated Protocol is expected to be revealed in Spring 2026, coinciding with the Deputy Prime Minister's Global Campaign on Children’s Care Reform, which advocates for improved livelihoods for care leavers globally.

Children and Families Minister Josh MacAlister echoed this sentiment, asserting that “Every child in care deserves to be met with understanding and opportunity.” The collaboration across various sectors aims to foster a more supportive environment, ensuring children in care are less likely to face punitive measures that could lead them further down a path of criminal behaviour.

As the Government embarks on this crucial review, it highlights the commitment to protecting children in care, assuring they receive the compassion and support they deserve in every aspect of their lives. The ultimate goal is to tackle the roots of these issues and allow these young people the chance to thrive in a nurturing environment that uplifts rather than penalises.