In light of the government announcing Part 2 of the Independent Review into Fraud, Lisa McKinnon-Lower, a criminal litigation partner at Spencer West LLP, commented on the significance of this initiative. “The UK government’s Independent Review of Disclosure and Fraud Offences, led by Jonathan Fisher KC, marks a pivotal moment for the legal sector as it grapples with the complexities of digital-era crime. With fraud now accounting for over 40% of offences in England and Wales, the review addresses the urgent need to modernize legal processes to handle vast volumes of digital evidence effectively."

One of the key recommendations from the review involves the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) to streamline the disclosure process. McKinnon-Lower pointed out, "Currently, the manual review of digital materials is resource-intensive, with the Serious Fraud Office allocating 25% of its 2023 budget to disclosure obligations." The adoption of AI aims to expedite evidence analysis, reduce backlogs, and allocate resources more efficiently, providing a much-needed boost to the legal system.

However, the implementation of AI is not without its challenges. Concerns around procedural fairness, potential biases in AI algorithms, and the necessity for transparency remain crucial points of discussion. McKinnon-Lower emphasised that “it is of course important that AI-assisted processes must still include human oversight to ensure compliance with disclosure obligations and protect defendants’ rights.” Assuming the right balance is struck, the use of AI could hold great potential for all parties involved in criminal investigations and proceedings.

This review comes at a significant time as it also aligns with the introduction of the new failure to prevent fraud offence. McKinnon-Lower noted, “it highlights how important it is for corporates to give serious thought to the policies and procedures they should have in place to be compliant.”