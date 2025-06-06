The government has announced Dr Mary-Ann Stephenson as the preferred candidate for the next Chair of the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC). This decision follows a thorough competition to select a new chair, adhering to the Governance Code for Public Appointments. Dr Stephenson's appointment comes as the term of the current chair, Baroness Kishwer Falkner, extends until 30 November 2025, providing continued stability during this transition.

Dr Stephenson is scheduled to appear before two Parliamentary committees— the Women and Equalities Select Committee (WESC) and the Joint Committee on Human Rights (JCHR)—as part of the pre-appointment hearings. These committees will advise ministers before her official appointment. Minister for Women and Equalities, Bridget Phillipson, highlighted the government's commitment to equality, stating, “This government is clear that equality and opportunity are at the heart of our programme of national renewal.” She emphasised Dr Stephenson's suitability for the role due to her extensive expertise in human rights and equality.

In response to her preferred candidacy, Dr Stephenson expressed her honour at the selection and her dedication to the EHRC's mission. She remarked, “I am honoured to be named the Government’s preferred candidate to be the new chair for the Equality and Human Rights Commission.” With over 30 years of experience in the field of equalities and human rights, including top-level positions, she is well-prepared to lead the commission.

The EHRC plays a crucial role in safeguarding and advancing equalities, and its operations remain independent of the government. This independence allows the commission to make its own enforcement decisions, conducting inquiries and investigations as necessary. Currently, the EHRC is developing an updated statutory code of practice for services, which is undergoing consultation until the end of June. The final draft will be submitted to ministers for approval before being laid out in Parliament.

Dr Stephenson, who possesses a PhD in equality law, has served in influential roles, such as Director of the Women's Budget Group and the Fawcett Society. Her diverse leadership experience positions her uniquely to support the EHRC's objectives of upholding equality and ensuring all individuals are treated with dignity and respect.