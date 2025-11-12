The Government's newly unveiled reforms aim to transform the care of girls within the youth justice system, responding to the alarming rates of self-harm and the unique vulnerabilities these young individuals face. Announced on 11 November, these changes come as part of the broader Plan for Change aimed at ensuring better outcomes for girls in custody.

One of the cornerstone initiatives is the establishment of a Girls in Youth Justice Board, which will include leaders and experts from various sectors, including NHS England, charities, and the Youth Justice sector. The board's creation underscores the commitment to address the specific needs of girls in custody, as Minister for Youth Justice Jake Richards noted, "Girls in custody are among the most vulnerable children in our society, and ending their placement in Young Offenders Institutions was a huge step to improving their care."

Historically, girls have been placed in Young Offender Institutions (YOIs), but following a critical independent review led by Susannah Hancock, the Government decided to permanently end this practice. The review highlighted the urgent need for environments more attuned to the mental and physical health challenges faced by girls. They will now be placed in more suitable settings such as Secure Schools or Secure Children’s Homes.

The statistics surrounding girls in the youth justice system are stark; while they comprise less than 2 per cent of the youth custodial population, they account for over half of all self-harm incidents and are disproportionately affected by sexual violence, being five times more likely than boys to be victims. In response to these alarming figures, the Government is committing resources to address these issues directly.

The reforms also include targeted investments into alternative care options and new training for staff on self-harm response. With more than £560 million dedicated to reforming the children’s social care system and enhancing children’s homes, alongside a further £40 million earmarked for fostering, these efforts signal a comprehensive approach to tackling the challenges faced by vulnerable youth.

By January 2026, the Government intends to trial new care placements for vulnerable children with complex needs, alongside initiatives in regions like West Yorkshire, Kent, and Greater Manchester to strengthen community support systems for those at risk of remand.

These reforms mark a critical turning point in how the youth justice system approaches care, with an express aim to provide support tailored to the unique experiences of girls. As Richards emphatically stated, "We are building a system that recognises the unique needs of girls and gives them the support they deserve to turn their lives around." This significant step toward reform stands to positively impact the lives of many vulnerable girls, giving them hope for a brighter future.