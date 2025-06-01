In a significant move, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has confirmed forthcoming changes to Defined Benefit (DB) surplus rules as part of the Pension Schemes Bill. This legislation will introduce more flexibility regarding the release of surpluses, focusing on member protection while ensuring that trustees continue to uphold their responsibilities to scheme beneficiaries. The DWP has noted a healthy trend among DB schemes, stating that most are currently operating at a surplus and that deficit payments have decreased by over £10 billion annually.

James Dean, a pensions partner at leading law firm Freeths, expressed optimism regarding the government's response to the Options for Defined Benefit schemes consultation. He commented that "the government’s response is encouraging, for DB scheme sponsors and members as well as UK industry against the current backdrop of a healthy funding position for many DB schemes." Dean further highlighted that many legal obstacles, which previously seemed arbitrary, are likely to be removed. One such change is the abolishment of the requirement for a section 251 resolution, which could streamline the process for releasing surplus funds.

While the government has refrained from specifying exactly how released surplus funds can be utilised, Dean anticipates that members may see benefit improvements as part of any resultant package. Employers will need to present a compelling case to trustees regarding any modifications to scheme rules under the new statutory resolution, which will govern surplus distribution. Furthermore, the Pensions Regulator is expected to provide essential guidance to aid this process.

Interestingly, the government's inclination towards considering low dependency as a minimum funding measure for surplus release, rather than a full buy-out, broadens the scope of the proposed reforms. This shift may pave the way for more strategic management of pension scheme surpluses, ultimately benefiting both employers and members alike. The changes, set to reshape the landscape of pensions in the UK, are being welcomed as a crucial step towards modernising pension scheme operations while prioritising the interests of members.