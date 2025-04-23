Government passes pre-sentence reports Bill

The Government’s Sentencing Guidelines (Pre-sentence Reports) Bill has successfully passed its second reading in the House of Commons. This legislation seeks to ensure that judges do not take into account an offender’s race, religion, or other personal characteristics when deciding on pre-sentence reports. The Bill was introduced as a response to controversial guidance from the independent Sentencing Council, which suggested that judges should generally request these reports for ethnic, cultural, or faith minorities, as well as for certain groups like young adults and pregnant women. Critics of this guidance argue that it risks establishing a two-tier justice system.

Katie Wheatley, a Partner at Bindmans, has expressed concerns regarding the rushed nature of this legislation. She stated that “the Sentencing Council that issues the guidance that has sparked this controversy was set up to ensure independence of the judiciary in sentencing decisions.” Wheatley highlighted that although the SGC consulted widely on the proposals, there was no objection raised by the Minister for Sentencing or the Justice Committee. She questioned the implications of denying judges access to a comprehensive understanding of an offender's circumstances, asking “who would want a court to decide to send their own family member to prison, perhaps for the first time, without the judge being fully aware of all their personal circumstances including chronic medical conditions, learning disabilities or brain injury?”

Wheatley further pointed out that such a situation could adversely affect individuals with caregiving responsibilities, saying, “Or the sole carer of young children, without there being very clear information about how those children will be affected?” She also stressed the importance of not sentencing women to give birth in prison without considering their relevant circumstances. Pre-Sentence Reports, which are compiled by the probation service, provide judges with crucial information about the offender’s background, which may not be available otherwise.

These reports are intended to assist judges in their sentencing decisions by offering insights into factors such as the offender’s dangerousness and the nature of their behaviour. The guidelines emphasise that PSRs are necessary in cases that warrant an assessment of a multitude of factors, including the offender’s suitability for various sentences. However, as Wheatley mentions, the list of cohorts identified for mandatory PSR assessments is non-exhaustive, indicating that a report may still be pertinent for those not explicitly included. The ensuing debate highlights the complex balance between ensuring fair sentencing and maintaining judicial discretion in the UK legal system.