On 6 January, the Law Society of England and Wales presented oral evidence to the Justice Committee, emphasising the crucial role civil legal aid plays in ensuring that families have fair access to justice. Richard Miller, head of justice at the Law Society, highlighted in front of MPs the need for adequate funding in this area. Law Society president Mark Evans stated “Civil legal aid is a vital public service that supports our communities and reduces the strain on other public services.” He further noted, “Unfortunately, many people struggle to find legal support, and essential legal aid services are closing down due to government underfunding.”

According to the latest family court statistics, domestic violence orders remain a pressing concern, with a reported rise of 13%—reaching 9,849 domestic violence protection orders compared to the same quarter in 2024. In light of these alarming figures, Evans remarked, “Survivors of domestic abuse need support to navigate the complex legal landscape and obtain protection orders.” While he welcomed the government’s new Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) strategy, he cautioned, “if the government wants this strategy to succeed, it must ensure survivors can access legal advice, while resourcing and supporting fast and fair family courts.”

Evans concluded by urging the government to take immediate action, stating, “The government has a chance to properly fund civil legal aid, to help domestic abuse survivors access justice. This can only be achieved through further investment in civil legal aid and court resources, which will provide vital legal support to our communities, help families secure safe arrangements for children to thrive and reduce court delays.”