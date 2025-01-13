Government moves to enhance support for victims of Antisocial Behaviour (ASB)

These changes aim to improve access to information, enhance support services, and ensure that ASB cases are handled more effectively by local authorities, police, and housing providers.

Currently, victims who feel their cases are not being managed properly can request a review through the ASB case review mechanism. However, following recommendations from the Victims’ Commissioner, the government is reviewing the statutory guidance surrounding this process to make ASB case reviews more accessible and effective for victims in need.

Key Changes Include:

Victim Empowerment – Victims will have a greater voice within the process, with agencies being encouraged to provide regular updates on the progress of their cases and offer victims the opportunity to shape action plans aimed at tackling ASB. Independent Oversight – To ensure fairness and objectivity, independent chairs will oversee ASB case reviews. This change is designed to give victims confidence that their cases will be handled impartially, and provide them with a single point of contact, rather than dealing with multiple agencies. The New Victims’ Code – The government is set to publish a new victims’ code later this year. This will clarify that victims of criminal ASB are entitled to support services, ensuring that their needs are addressed in a clear and structured manner.

Government Support: Minister for Crime and Policing, Dame Diana Johnson, acknowledged that the impact of ASB on victims can be devastating. The government is committed to ensuring that victims' needs are prioritized and that police and local authorities respond more effectively to ASB incidents. These changes are part of the wider government mission to deliver safer streets.

Further, the government is rolling out bespoke training for neighbourhood officers under the Neighbourhood Policing Pathway to improve how police identify and respond to persistent ASB. This training complements the Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee, which will provide additional resources such as visible police patrols, 13,000 new officers, and designated officers for every community.

Future Legislation and Changes: In line with the King's Speech, new Respect Orders will be introduced under the Crime and Policing Bill. These orders will impose tough restrictions on persistent ASB offenders, with stringent enforcement and sentencing if the orders are breached.

The Role of Legal Professionals: As a solicitor, it’s important to stay informed about these evolving measures, especially in light of the upcoming consultation on the victims’ code. Solicitors will play a crucial role in advising clients on how to navigate these changes, especially when it comes to the ASB case review process and any potential legal actions that can be taken to ensure victims’ rights are upheld.

Support from ASB Help: Harvinder Saimbhi, CEO of ASB Help, expressed strong support for the government’s response to the report and highlighted the importance of making victims aware of their rights and how to access the case review process. ASB Help’s endorsement underscores the need for better training across agencies and the effective use of the tools available within the ASB Crime and Policing Act.

The Road Ahead: The government’s response represents a positive first step, but Baroness Newlove, the Victims’ Commissioner for England and Wales, emphasized that further legal changes will be crucial for lasting reform. Solicitors should monitor developments closely, particularly in the context of changes to statutory guidance and the introduction of Respect Orders.

As ASB legislation evolves, solicitors will be instrumental in advocating for victims, ensuring their voices are heard, and helping them access the support and justice they deserve.