Emma Brooksbank, Immigration Partner at national law firm Freeths, highlighted several concerning updates in the Government's Immigration White Paper. These changes include a significant increase in the English language requirement for economic migration routes. Starting from 8 January 2026, those making their first visa applications will need to demonstrate proficiency at a B2 level, equivalent to an A level, up from the previous B1 level, which is akin to a GCSE. Brooksbank noted that “there is very little evidence to show that UK businesses have been pushing for this change” and argued that the reforms appear to serve a political purpose rather than practical needs. She explained that “this change is more about signalling to potential Reform voters that Keir Starmer’s Government has immigration under control, than it is about actually delivering an immigration system that works for UK business, or even about reducing immigration numbers overall.”

In addition to the English language requirement, the Graduate visa route is also set to undergo significant alterations. From 1 January 2027, the duration of this route will be reduced from two years to just 18 months, a decision that has been met with considerable backlash from UK businesses and universities. The Graduate route has traditionally served as a pathway for talented international graduates, enabling them to transition into skilled roles within the UK workforce and contribute meaningfully to the economy. Brooksbank pointed out that “the Graduate route provides a stepping stone for talented international graduates to move into the UK workforce.” Furthermore, she emphasized the importance of the Graduate visa in attracting international students, who play a crucial role in sustaining higher education institutions financially. She warned that “as our immigration system becomes tighter, and less attractive, they will simply move elsewhere, taking their skills and all-important tuition fees with them.”