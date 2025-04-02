Government legal leaders receive prestigious honours

In a distinguished ceremony held in Westminster Hall last week, Susanna McGibbon, Permanent Secretary of the Government Legal Department (GLD) and Treasury Solicitor, received the honorary title of King’s Counsel. This recognition comes as a testament to McGibbon's extensive contributions to legal advisory services within the Civil Service, where she has frequently dealt with high-profile and complex issues central to the government. Her nomination highlights her expertise in public law, administrative law, and national security. Additionally, her leadership in various significant cases and her dedication to promoting diversity and inclusion within the legal profession were acknowledged.

On her appointment, Susanna McGibbon KC (Hon) expressed her feelings, saying “I am deeply honoured to be appointed as Honorary King’s Counsel, and to have received the award in this prestigious ceremony. It is a privilege to lead the government legal profession doing such important work for the government and the country. I would like to pay tribute to those colleagues whose work is reflected in this award.”

Douglas Wilson KC (Hon) OBE, Director General of the Attorney General’s Office, also received the honorary title during the same ceremony. Wilson has been a vital legal advisor on critical matters including Brexit, military operations, and intelligence cooperation, significantly influencing the legal framework surrounding military force, cyberspace, and investigatory powers. He has also fostered a culture of inclusivity within legal practices across government.

Douglas Wilson KC (Hon) OBE remarked, “It is an honour to be appointed Honorary King’s Counsel by the Lord Chancellor, and I’m grateful to those who nominated me. I would like to express my thanks and admiration to my fantastic colleagues in the Attorney General’s Office and across the Government Legal Profession for their work and support.” The event celebrated the contributions of both McGibbon and Wilson to the legal landscape of the UK.