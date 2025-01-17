Government Legal Department launches pupillage campaign

The Government Legal Department (GLD) has launched its 2025 Pupil Barrister recruitment campaign, inviting exceptional candidates to join its esteemed legal team.

In a landmark development, this year’s campaign includes positions based at GLD’s Leeds Office, marking the first time Pupil Barristers have the option to work outside London. This initiative highlights the department’s commitment to increasing accessibility and diversifying entry routes into the legal profession.

GLD’s Permanent Secretary and Treasury Solicitor, Susanna McGibbon, shared her enthusiasm for this expanded opportunity:

“I am delighted that we continue to offer pupillages at GLD as a unique route into the legal profession alongside our trainee solicitor scheme. These opportunities – in London and in Leeds – demonstrate our commitment to nurturing legal talent across the country, as we continue to build a national GLD reflecting the society we serve.”

The GLD, renowned for its critical role in providing legal services to the government, is committed to fostering a legal workforce that mirrors the diverse communities it serves. By offering positions outside of London, the department aims to develop legal expertise nationwide while creating more accessible pathways for aspiring legal professionals.

Applications for these prestigious pupillages are open until Thursday, 30 January 2025. Candidates interested in applying can find more details about the positions and application process on the Pupillage Gateway.

This campaign underscores the GLD’s dedication to nurturing talent and ensuring its legal team remains at the forefront of excellence, supporting government decision-making and serving the public with integrity and expertise.