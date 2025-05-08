Thousands of victims across England and Wales could benefit significantly as the Government today launched a major consultation on criminal legal aid. Spanning eight weeks, this initiative is designed to deliver more efficient justice for victims while stabilising the struggling criminal legal aid system by injecting substantial funds. The proposals suggest an increase of up to £92 million a year, aimed specifically at supporting criminal legal aid solicitors working across police stations, courts, and prisons. This investment intends to improve access to justice for victims and seeks to remedy the inherited crisis within the legal aid framework.

Justice Minister, Sarah Sackman KC, articulated the significance of these proposals, stating that "These proposals mark a crucial step in rebuilding a legal aid sector that has been neglected for too long." She emphasised the importance of access to justice as a fundamental principle, asserting that "This investment will ensure that the wheels of justice continue to move." As a component of the Government's Plan for Change, this funding aims to create a more sustainable future for legal aid services, recognising the invaluable contributions of criminal legal aid professionals.

The initiative lays the foundation for long-term reform, making it easier for solicitors to take on legal aid cases and ensuring everyone can access legal support, regardless of their location. This funding builds upon a previous £24 million investment directed towards solicitors operating in police stations and Youth Courts, reinforcing essential legal support where it is critically needed.

Furthermore, the Lord Chancellor is funding a record number of 110,000 court sitting days this financial year to address the backlog in the Crown Court. An independent review led by Sir Brian Leveson is also underway, focusing on ambitious reforms that could expedite proceedings and prioritise the needs of victims. The Government is committed to continuous collaboration with legal professionals, including the Criminal Bar Association and the Bar Council, to enhance the system as a whole.