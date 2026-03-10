Rape victims are set to receive crucial legal assistance as the Government announces the launch of an Independent Legal Advisor (ILA) service, complementing the ongoing expansion of Operation Soteria into courtrooms. The Deputy Prime Minister revealed these significant strides on Tuesday, pledging to ensure that cases focus on the suspect rather than the victim. Operation Soteria, initiated in 2021, promotes an investigative framework where the suspect's behaviour is emphasised instead of victim scrutiny. This is achieved by prioritising evidence related to the suspect, only seeking personal victim records when they provide substantial probative value.

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy expressed that "for too long victims of rape have faced not only the trauma of the crime but the trauma of a justice process that can feel like it is judging them instead of pursuing the perpetrator." The introduction of the ILA service, backed by an initial £6 million funding over two years, aims to guide victims through legal complexities, ensuring they understand their rights. This service delivers on a key manifesto promise and is a significant shift towards enhancing support for victims during investigations and prosecutions.

With the Courts and Tribunals Bill now progressing through Parliament, the Government hopes to address systemic inefficiencies. The proposed reforms aim to reduce the projected Crown Court backlog from a staggering 133,000 cases by 2035 to approximately 49,000 through structured investments and reforms. The Deputy Prime Minister stated, “the choice for parliamentarians is clear. Support our Bill so that 84,000 fewer lives are on hold by 2035." This legislative overhaul introduces several reforms, including appropriate settings for trials and increased magistrates’ sentencing powers, all to expedite justice.

Moreover, this initiative forms part of the wider commitment to halve violence against women and girls in the next decade. The government’s investment of over £1 billion, including substantial funding for victim services and safe housing, underscores its dedication to combating such violence and ensuring victims receive the justice they seek. "Operation Soteria has transformed the police and CPS approach to rape cases using the principles of suspect-focused, victim-centred and context-led investigations," said Professor Katrin Hohl, who will oversee the pilot study to carry these principles throughout the judicial process.

The judiciary now faces a central challenge: modernising the criminal justice system to protect victims while maintaining the integrity of legal processes. Siobhan Blake, national lead for rape and serious sexual offences at the Crown Prosecution Service, affirmed, “no victim should ever feel as though they are the ones on trial." With these dynamic changes, the UK Government aims to create a more victim-oriented justice system that prioritises support and ensures fairness in processing rape cases.