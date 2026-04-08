In a significant move to bolster community safety, the government has successfully deployed over 3,000 additional neighbourhood police officers and police community support officers (PCSOs) in less than a year, achieving this goal two months ahead of the planned schedule. This commitment is part of a broader initiative aimed at enhancing neighbourhood policing, in response to concerns about rising petty crimes like shop theft and drug offences, despite overall violent crime rates being the lowest in over a decade.

Released today, the figures reveal that 3,123 neighbourhood personnel have already been hired or redeployed since April last year, concentrating their efforts on combating local crime issues. The government had initially set a target to achieve this by the end of March 2026, but the early accomplishment in January showcases the efficacy of the initiative.

Crime and Policing Minister, Sarah Jones, expressed the importance of neighbourhood policing: "Neighbourhood policing was hollowed out under the previous government. Communities were left to face an epidemic of everyday crime that all too often seemed to go unpunished." She emphasised that her department is enacting significant reforms to policing, stating, "We’re delivering the biggest reforms to policing in over 200 years and, crucially, putting 13,000 more neighbourhood officers where they belong – on the beat and fighting crime in our communities."

The effects of the increased police presence are already visible. The Home Office's Winter of Action programme saw nearly 18,000 arrests across over 600 towns and cities during December and January alone. Out of these arrests, more than 5,000 were related to retail crime, while a substantial number were made for violent assaults and sexual offences.

Several police forces have reported significant reductions in crime rates. South Wales experienced a 37% drop in home burglaries and a 14% decrease in anti-social behaviour. Similarly, Greater Manchester Police reported over 1,300 arrests, with numerous offences spanning retail crime and serious violent crime. Merseyside Police also saw a notable increase in retail and street crime arrests.

This early deployment of neighbourhood officers marks a critical milestone in realising the Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee, designed to add 13,000 neighbourhood personnel by the end of this parliamentary term, effectively increasing community policing resources by over 75%. The guarantee aims to place more officers back on the streets, addressing the issues that matter most to local inhabitants. The latest statistics show a 5% increase in arrests from last year, highlighting the positive impacts of the renewed focus on neighbourhood policing.

The publication of tailored antisocial behaviour action plans by all police forces is also a vital aspect of the Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee. These plans, crafted by designated antisocial behaviour leads, detail strategies for tackling antisocial behaviour in respective communities, further committing to proactive crime prevention.

Advocates for community safety have welcomed the government's decision to expand neighbourhood policing. John Hayward-Cripps, CEO of Neighbourhood Watch Network, stated, "The government increasing the number of neighbourhood police officers is welcome and essential, and the quality of relationships built with communities will embed confidence." Harvinder Saimbhi, CEO of ASB Help, noted the importance of engaging with victims, ensuring their concerns are treated seriously.

As the initiative continues to evolve, Dal Babu, a former Chief Superintendent, remarked on the investment's potential, expressing his satisfaction with the reversal of decades-long trends in neighbourhood policing decline. Ed Woodall, Chief Executive of the Association of Convenience Stores, reinforced the need for continued efforts, saying, "We now need to capitalise on this momentum so that more repeat shop thieves are brought to justice."

Today, the government will also unveil a plan aimed at halving knife crime within a decade, named ‘Protecting Lives, Building Hope.’ This multifaceted approach seeks to save lives, offer meaningful support to young people, and tackle knife crime with enhanced policing measures.