In a significant move, the Government has faced its third defeat in the House of Lords over copyright protections concerning artificial intelligence. On this occasion, the House supported an amendment to the Data (Use and Access) Bill by a decisive margin of 287 to 118. This change introduces commitments to transparency requirements that will allow copyright holders to monitor when their work has been used and by whom.

Prominent figures from the creative industry, including artists and musicians such as Elton John and Paul McCartney, have voiced their concerns regarding AI companies that utilise copyrighted material without proper consent. The amendment aims to protect the rights of these individuals and ensure they receive acknowledgment and potential compensation for their work.

Iain Connor, an Intellectual Property Partner at Michelmores LLP, commented on the significance of this development. He said, “It should not be difficult for the Government to realise that the UK’s creative sector is a prize asset which should not be given away to the (US) tech sector.” He further noted, “The Lords amendment is eminently sensible in striking a balance between rights holders and those wanting to exploit the works.” Connor also mentioned that this amendment represents “just a tweak to ensure that the tech companies follow due process,” highlighting the importance of protecting intellectual property in an evolving technological landscape.