Tens of thousands more criminals will be tagged and monitored over the next three years as part of the Government’s Plan for Change to make streets safer. It is the biggest expansion of tagging since the adoption of curfew tags in 1999, with an extra £100 million being invested into electronic monitoring – an increase of 30%. The Government is also introducing, for the first time, a presumption that all prison leavers will be tagged on release as part of intensive supervision. Probation Service staff will keep a closer eye on offenders’ behaviour, meaning that unless they decide otherwise, any offender leaving prison will be tagged. A new pilot launching next month will see offenders tagged before leaving prison, rather than days later, reducing the surveillance gap that currently exists after release.

This initiative aligns with the legislation aimed at addressing the prison crisis inherited by the Government and preventing the collapse of the justice system. Alongside plans for constructing 14,000 more prison places, the Sentencing Bill aims to provide urgent reforms to a system that is on the brink of failure. “Last year, the criminal justice system was on the verge of collapse. Since being elected, the Government has worked rapidly to repair the damage, starting with investing £7 billion in 14,000 more prison places as part of our Plan for Change,” stated Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary, Shabana Mahmood. With these reforms, the Government hopes to ensure that there is always space in prisons for dangerous offenders, affirming that punishment ultimately cuts crime.

Additional measures include an “earned progression model” that is set to end automatic release for badly behaved offenders and toughening the prison punishment regime, which could see prisoners face extended sentences for violent behaviour or possession of forbidden items. “A historic increase in tagging and record investment into probation will make our streets safer,” Mahmood added. This model is inspired by similar successful changes in Texas, where crime rates have significantly decreased since new policies were implemented.

The Government also aims to ramp up deportations of foreign criminals, with deportations reportedly 14% higher since July 2024. This will enable the justice system to free up much-needed prison space and ensure public safety by deporting offenders immediately after sentencing, rather than letting them remain in prison at taxpayers' expense. Furthermore, the Sentencing Bill proposes that prison sentences of a year or less be replaced with more stringent community sentences as a means to better punish offenders and reduce the likelihood of reoffending.

Key changes to community sentencing are on the horizon, including new powers for judges to restrict offenders’ freedoms, tougher unpaid work orders, and financial penalties that demand offenders pay reparations for their crimes. The Government plans to closely monitor the effectiveness of these new strategies, emphasising a shift towards methods aimed at reducing reoffending.

Victim support is also a focal point of the Sentencing Bill. New “restriction zones” will allow victims to travel freely without the fear of encountering offenders, and a judicial finding of domestic abuse will ensure more effective monitoring and protection of victims. Duncan Craig OBE, Chief Executive Officer of We Are Survivors, commented on the initiative, saying, “I very much welcome the presentation of the Sentencing Bill today and whilst there will be much debate and scrutiny to come, we’re certainly moving towards a new and modern response to dealing with those that cause harm.”

The Government’s plan includes investing up to £700 million more in the Probation Service by 2028/29, representing a roughly 45% increase over the current budget. The recruitment of additional probation officers has already begun, and this additional capacity aims to enhance public safety and better manage offenders through improved focus and technology.