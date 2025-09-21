The initiative to offer chemical suppressants to sex offenders has seen significant expansion in the UK, aligning with the Government's ongoing mission to reduce violence against women and girls as part of their Plan for Change. This progressive pilot, which began in the South West of England, will now extend to the North West and North East, allowing around 6,400 offenders, previously released, to access essential medication that aims to curb their criminal behaviours.

The Deputy Prime Minister, David Lammy, has highlighted the importance of safety, stating "Protecting the public is my priority. Evidence shows this medication helps suppress urges, which is why we’re expanding access to it." He further added that the plan serves to enhance public safety while ensuring that the rehabilitation of offenders remains a top concern of the Government, emphasising that “Every tool we deploy serves one main purpose: keeping communities safe and reducing the number of victims."

This innovative approach intends to support offenders with selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), which aim to limit invasive sexual thoughts, and anti-androgens, which work to reduce testosterone production and thereby limit libido. The use of these medications is said to be effective in combination with coordinated support, such as therapeutic interventions, potentially leading to significant reductions in reoffending rates.

The expansion is set to apply to twenty prisons, up from the initial four in the South West pilot. This comes in conjunction with the second reading of the Sentencing Bill in the House of Commons, which intends to tackle the prison crisis and prevent a breakdown in the justice system. This promising step aligns with recommendations from Sir David Gauke's Independent Sentencing Review, aiming to create a safer environment for all in society.