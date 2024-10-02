Government deploys urgent support to Rochester prison

In response to serious concerns raised by the Chief Inspector of Prisons, the government is deploying immediate support to HMP Rochester, a category C prison facing a critical situation. An Urgent Notification was issued in early September after inspectors reported “endemic” drug use, rising violence, and that less than one-third of prisoners were engaged in meaningful activities.

The inspection revealed “chaotic” conditions, prompting a swift government response. Priority works will focus on refurbishing dilapidated cells, showers, and windows, which inspectors described as some of the worst conditions seen in recent years. These improvements aim to create a safer and more adequate living and working environment for both staff and prisoners.

In addition to physical upgrades, the Prison Service will conduct a thorough assessment of the prison’s security measures to effectively combat drug use and violence. Extra support will be provided to senior leadership, alongside an enhanced program of staff training. This training will emphasise better support for vulnerable prisoners and strengthen security protocols.

Minister for Prisons, Probation and Reducing Reoffending, Lord James Timpson, stated, “This report is yet another example of the prison crisis we inherited. Violence and illicit drug use is at dangerously high levels, and cells are in squalid conditions.” He emphasised the government’s commitment to improving circumstances at Rochester and supporting dedicated staff members.

Another significant finding was the prison’s failure to fulfill its rehabilitative role, with a troubling number of inmates not engaged in educational or vocational training. To address this, Rochester is developing a new curriculum designed to increase participation in training and educational programs, thereby enhancing inmates’ prospects for employment upon release.

HMP Rochester marks the first category C prison and the fourth overall facility to receive the Urgent Notification designation under the HM Inspectorate of Prisons' inspection framework in the past year. This process, established in 2017, aims to ensure that urgent actions are taken when severe issues are identified.

The government is actively tackling the crisis it inherited, having already initiated measures to reduce overcrowding, which contributes to violence and deteriorating conditions within prisons. With these urgent interventions, officials hope to restore safety, security, and a focus on rehabilitation at HMP Rochester.