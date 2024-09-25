Government cracks down on social security fraud

The UK government is set to introduce a new Fraud, Error, and Debt Bill aimed at cracking down on social security fraud. The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) estimates that the Bill, which will be presented during this parliamentary session, could save taxpayers £1.6 billion over the next five years. This legislative move is designed to give the DWP enhanced powers to catch fraudsters, recover money lost through fraud, and protect vulnerable customers from incurring debt.

The urgency of this Bill is underscored by the alarming costs of fraud and error in the current social security system, which is draining nearly £10 billion annually from taxpayers. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the total loss has reached £35 billion, siphoning resources from those in genuine need. The growing sophistication of fraud operations has further complicated the DWP’s ability to keep pace without new legal measures.

New Powers to Tackle Fraud

One of the central elements of the Bill is the provision of expanded investigative powers for the DWP. This includes the authority to conduct search and seizure operations, particularly against criminal gangs involved in large-scale fraud. The Bill also aims to make debt recovery more equitable by ensuring individuals who can repay their debts are held accountable.

Additionally, the DWP will be able to work more closely with banks and financial institutions, requiring them to share data that may indicate benefit overpayments. These measures are meant to streamline the detection of fraudulent activities and prevent financial abuse of the social security system.

Safeguards for Vulnerable Individuals

Despite the new powers, the Bill will include strong safeguards to protect vulnerable customers. Staff will undergo extensive training to ensure that any new powers are exercised responsibly, and there will be new oversight mechanisms to prevent misuse. Importantly, the DWP will not gain direct access to individuals’ bank accounts, nor will it share personal information with third parties.

To further reassure the public, a Code of Practice will be developed and consulted on during the passage of the Bill. This will ensure transparency and provide a framework for the ethical use of these new powers.

Delivering on Government Promises

This Bill is part of the government's broader effort to uphold its manifesto commitment to safeguard taxpayers’ money and eliminate fraud, error, and waste across public services. It reflects a no-tolerance stance on social security fraud and prioritises protecting the funds meant for those who truly need them.

Further details of the Bill’s scope and specific provisions will be made available once it is formally introduced in Parliament. The new measures are seen as a critical step in modernising the DWP’s ability to combat an evolving threat and ensure fairness and integrity within the social security system.