In a definitive response to rising illegal employment in the UK, the Home Office is launching an intensified operation aimed at cracking down on illegal working, particularly within the gig economy. This initiative is part of the Government’s Plan for Change, which focuses on restoring order to the immigration system. Enforcement teams will be deployed to identified hotspots across the UK to target migrants suspected of working illegally, especially those residing in taxpayer-funded accommodation or receiving financial support.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper stated that "Illegal working undermines honest business and undercuts local wages - the British public will not stand for it and neither will this government." This statement underscores the government's resolve to tackle the issue of illegal working as it promotes fair competition among businesses.

The operational focus is clear: to disrupt criminality and bring enforcement action against those flouting immigration rules. With 10,031 illegal working visits leading to 7,130 arrests during the past year, figures have markedly risen by 48% and 51% respectively compared to the previous year. Furthermore, 748 civil penalty notices were issued to businesses violating immigration laws in just the first quarter of this year, marking an 81% increase from the prior year, highlighting the urgency of the government’s response.

The initiative also includes a bold move to tighten legal requirements on companies, mandating verification of the legal right to work for all employees, including those in flexible working arrangements within the gig economy. The relevant changes will be introduced through the upcoming Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill.

For those caught abusing the system, immediate consequences will ensue. Anyone found to be “flagrantly abusing” the taxpayer-funded support will face discontinuation of assistance, as the law stipulates that asylum seekers can only receive support if they would otherwise be destitute.

In addition to targeting individuals, the government aims to penalise businesses hiring illegally, with fines of up to £60,000 per illegal worker on top of potential director disqualifications and prison sentences of up to five years.

Director of Enforcement, Compliance and Crime, Eddy Montgomery, emphasised the commitment of his team in this operation, stating that "Our dedicated Immigration Enforcement officers have been ramping up action to disable illegal working across the board." The dedicated efforts span multiple sectors to ensure there is "no place to hide" for those who choose to work without the legal right.

Recent operations have revealed the precarious nature of illegal work, with many workers exposed to inhumane conditions and minimal pay. Reports of exploitation have surfaced, prompting Immigration Enforcement teams to identify signs of such abuse and connect victims with essential support services through the National Referral Mechanism.

The government’s crackdown aligns with efforts to dismantle people smuggling gangs exploiting vulnerable individuals. As part of the ongoing strategy to strengthen UK border security, collaborations have been established with international partners to address the source of illegal migration effectively. In recent months, negotiations with countries such as Iraq and Italy have resulted in landmark agreements aimed at dismantling the financial networks supporting these criminal activities.

These coordinated actions reflect the government’s resolute approach to addressing illegal working and the broader challenges associated with immigration enforcement, ensuring that those who wish to exploit others will face stringent consequences.