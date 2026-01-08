The Department for Transport has launched a 12-week consultation aimed at modernising laws governing powered mobility devices such as electric wheelchairs and mobility scooters. With existing legislation based on rules nearly 40 years old, the government is eager to gather input from users, accessibility organisations, industry representatives, and the general public so that regulations can better reflect contemporary advances in technology and improve safety for all road users.

The current laws, which fail to encompass significant advancements in powered mobility, mean many modern devices exceed the legal weight limit, restricting their use to private land only. Simon Lightwood MP, Minister for Roads and Buses, expressed the importance of this consultation, saying powered mobility devices give people independence and freedom and the law should enable their safe use. He extended an invitation for users and organisations to participate actively in updating these outdated rules.

The consultation aims to review various aspects of mobility device legislation, including terminology, usage areas, and size and speed requirements. Key areas to consider include updating outdated terms like ‘invalid carriages’ for more respectful language and examining whether tandem devices should be allowed on roads and pavements. The government is particularly focused on breaking down barriers to opportunity for disabled people, emphasising that improvements to assistive technology laws are essential.

Sir Stephen Timms MP, Minister for Social Security and Disability, highlighted the government’s commitment to enhancing access to technology and encouraged disabled individuals to share their experiences. He urges them to participate in the Department for Transport’s consultation to ensure their insights shape policy development.

Community advocates widely praised the initiative. Isabelle Clement, Director of Wheels for Wellbeing, noted that over 10 million people in the UK have mobility-related impairments and emphasized how existing laws create confusion and limit opportunities for disabled individuals to travel freely. She insists that updated regulations would enable the use of a growing range of safe, convenient, and environmentally friendly mobility devices, significantly improving the quality of life for many.

Nick Goldup, CEO of Wheelchair Alliance CIC, also expressed strong support for the review, pointing out that outdated legislation has long sidelined wheelchair users. He mentioned that many individuals who use wheelchairs exceeding 150kg carry anxiety about compliance with antiquated laws. With continued advocacy, he and his team are committed to amplifying the voices of their community throughout the consultation process to ensure a fairer and more inclusive future for all.

As the powered mobility devices consultation moves forward, stakeholders from various sectors have a unique opportunity to influence legislation that directly impacts the lives of many within the community. The consultation will conclude on 31 March 2026, after which the government intends to publish its response to the gathered insights.