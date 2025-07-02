Vulnerable individuals at risk of eviction are set to receive vital support through a historic increase in civil legal aid funding confirmed by Justice Minister Sarah Sackman today. This boost follows a consultation into civil legal aid, resulting in the most substantial funding uplift for housing and immigration legal aid in 30 years. The rates paid to providers will rise significantly, marking an increase of 24% for housing work and 30% for immigration work, altogether translating into an additional £20 million a year once fully implemented.

This newly allocated funding aims to ease access to legal services for those facing homelessness, providing crucial support when they need it most. Justice Minister, Sarah Sackman KC MP, stated “This vital investment marks a turning point for civil legal aid by boosting funding to build capacity in the sector, helping to enable individuals, regardless of background or income, to uphold their legal rights.” She further elaborated, “As part of our Plan for Change we are ensuring that our legal aid providers can deliver vital support where it's needed most.”

The funding increase is intended to streamline decision-making processes in immigration cases while also facilitating quicker resolutions in housing disputes, contributing to a fairer and more efficient justice system. This reform is part of the Government's broader Plan for Change, which seeks to make the legal aid system more accessible and effective for all citizens.

This investment represents a crucial move toward bolstering access to justice for some of the most vulnerable members of society, ultimately supporting a legal aid sector that is both sustainable and capable of attracting top legal talent. Furthermore, the Government is set to wrap up a separate consultation regarding a potential uplift for criminal legal aid fees, which could equate to an additional £92 million. Such measures form part of the ongoing commitment to improve the overall legal aid system and ensure swifter justice for victims across the UK.