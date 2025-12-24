The Minister for Women and Equalities, Bridget Phillipson, has announced the appointment of Ali Harris and Professor Shazia Choudhry as interim commissioners at the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC). These appointments will take effect from 1 January 2026 and will last for 12 months, during which time the EHRC will continue its crucial work in upholding and promoting equality and human rights across the UK.

Ali Harris, the Chief Executive of Equally Ours, brings significant experience from her previous roles in various organisations, including Citizens Advice and Oxfam. Her background in charity leadership and her commitment to equality will be valuable assets as the EHRC navigates this transitional period. Alongside her, Professor Shazia Choudhry, a distinguished academic with a focus on gender and human rights, is also set to play a pivotal role. At present, she is a Professor of Law at the University of Oxford and has a notable track record of advising on critical human rights issues, especially those concerning violence against women.

Phillipson expressed confidence in their capabilities, stating that "both Ali Harris and Professor Shazia Choudhry bring a wealth of experience and expertise in equality and human rights." Moreover, these appointments will ensure the EHRC can maintain its operational effectiveness while the process of recruiting full-time commissioners is carried out. The Minister also indicated that a full, open recruitment campaign for at least four additional commissioners has been launched, which will further strengthen the EHRC’s governance.

The EHRC serves as Britain’s independent regulator for equality and human rights matters, regulating laws across England, Scotland, and Wales, and upholding human rights in these regions. This is especially pertinent as the government continues its commitment to embedding fairness and equality into its agenda. During this interim period, Phillips notes, "the EHRC has a key part to play in this."

In addition to overseeing the essential functions of the EHRC, both Harris and Choudhry will ensure that the Commission remains focused on safeguarding and enforcing the laws that protect people's rights to fairness, dignity, and respect. As the organisation moves forward, the collaborative efforts of these interim commissioners are expected to foster long-term change and improvements in key areas related to equality and human rights.