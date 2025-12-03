Tom Franklin, chief executive of the Magistrates’ Association, responded to the Ministry of Justice's announcement by highlighting the severe issues plaguing the justice system, particularly the significant backlog in crown courts. He stated “Our justice system is in a mess, with the crown court backlog so acute that some cases won’t start until 2029. Every day that someone’s case is not heard, is intolerable delay, anguish and uncertainty for them, and so measures that can speed up justice for victims, witnesses and defendants, are worth considering – as long they balance efficiency with quality of justice." Franklin expressed cautious support for the government’s new measures, which include a £550 million investment over the next three years in specialised services for victims and witnesses, alongside increased court sitting days and efforts to improve diversity within the criminal Bar. He noted “We supported many of the recommendations in Sir Brian Leveson’s review of the criminal courts, and we cautiously welcome today’s announcement by the Government.” However, he stressed that addressing the backlog requires proper resourcing of the entire courts system, including magistrates’ courts, which he felt were underrepresented in the announcement. Franklin hopes that the Deputy Prime Minister will provide further clarity on the role of magistrates in addressing the backlog during his upcoming address to the House