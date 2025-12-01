The government revealed plans to raise fees for solicitors working in housing and immigration legal aid, a move that will take effect on 22 December. This change marks the first increase in 30 years, according to Brett Dixon, vice president of the Law Society of England and Wales. He commented “For the first time in 30 years the UK government will enact a fee increase for solicitors working in housing and immigration legal aid.” Dixon emphasised the importance of civil legal aid, stating “Civil legal aid is a vital public service that supports our communities and reduces the strain on other public services.”

The proposed fee increase was influenced by research from Frontier Economics, as Dixon noted that it represented “a significant step forward that was both necessary and overdue.” While the announcement has been welcomed, he expressed some disappointment over parts of the expected increase being withheld. Nonetheless, he mentioned, “We are disappointed that part of the expected increase is being held back, given it is long overdue, but we welcome the rise on behalf of our members.”

He further elaborated on the implications of this fee increase, highlighting its immediate benefits: “It will help ensure, at least in the short term, that we will all have adequate representation for issues such as evictions and housing disrepair.” However, he cautioned that without continued government commitment to maintain rates in real terms, the long-term sustainability of law firms and future practitioners might be at risk.

Dixon concluded by stressing the need for ongoing investment across all areas of civil legal aid, including services for survivors of domestic abuse and social care advice, urging the government to ensure comprehensive support for those in need. He stated, “The increase in fees is a positive first step by the government to properly fund the civil justice system. However, it must be followed up with further investment across all areas of civil legal aid.”