Government acts to halt new sentencing guidelines

In a significant move, the Lord Chancellor will introduce legislation aimed at blocking the implementation of sentencing guidelines that the government views as discriminatory toward ethnic minority offenders. The proposed law, set to be debated in Parliament, seeks to ensure the principle of equality before the law is preserved, thereby preventing any differential treatment based on an individual's race or religion.

The new guidelines, which were slated to come into effect on 1 April, sparked formal objections from the Lord Chancellor, Shabana Mahmood. She stated, "These guidelines create a justice system where outcomes could be influenced by race, culture or religion." Mahmood further emphasised the importance of maintaining public confidence in the justice system, asserting, "This differential treatment is unacceptable - equality before the law is the backbone of public confidence in our justice system."

To ensure that judges make decisions based on impartial factors, the legislation will clarify that sentencing reports should not single out specific cohorts for different treatment. The Sentencing Guidelines (Pre-sentence Reports) Bill is set to be introduced into the House of Commons, with plans for the government to pursue Royal Assent as rapidly as feasible. The move underscores the government’s commitment to fairness within the judicial process, reflecting an ongoing prioritisation of equality in justice.