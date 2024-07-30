Government acts after report highlights failings at regulator

An interim report led by Dr. Penny Dash, chair of the North West London Integrated Care Board, has identified significant internal failings within the Care Quality Commission (CQC). The report highlights issues such as reduced inspection levels post-COVID, lack of clinical expertise among inspectors, inconsistent assessments, and IT system problems. These failings undermine the CQC’s ability to effectively judge the quality of health and care services, leaving many providers without timely registration and rating updates.

In response, the government has mandated immediate actions to restore public confidence in the CQC. Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting emphasised the urgency of addressing these issues, stating that the current state of the CQC is unacceptable and that immediate steps are necessary to ensure transparency and reliability in health and social care assessments.

Key actions include:

Appointment of Professor Sir Mike Richards: Sir Mike, the former CQC Chief Inspector of Hospitals, will review CQC assessment frameworks to improve evaluation methods. Increased Transparency: CQC will enhance how it determines ratings for health and social care providers. Increased Government Oversight: The CQC will regularly update the Department of Health and Social Care on progress to ensure the implementation of Dr. Dash’s recommendations. Review of Patient Safety Organisations: Dr. Dash will extend her review to assess the effectiveness of all patient safety organisations.

Dr. Dash’s interim findings indicate that around 20% of locations with CQC inspection powers have never received a rating, and some organisations have not been re-inspected for several years. Additionally, there is a noted lack of experience among some inspectors.

Dr. Dash emphasised the need for comprehensive reform within CQC to enhance its ability to inspect and rate the safety and quality of health and social care services across England. Immediate actions for the CQC include overhauling the inspection system, improving operational performance, and fixing IT issues.

Professor Martin Green OBE, Chief Executive of Care England, acknowledged the severity of the problems and stressed the importance of the CQC’s radical improvement program. Care England is prepared to collaborate with the CQC to establish an effective regulatory system.

This interim report follows the recent announcement of Lord Darzi’s independent investigation into the NHS, contributing to the government’s broader efforts to reform the health service and build a sustainable, high-performing NHS and social care system. The full independent report by Dr. Dash is expected in the autumn, providing further insights and recommendations for improvement.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) is responsible for monitoring, inspecting, and regulating healthcare and adult social care services in England to ensure they meet fundamental standards of quality and safety.