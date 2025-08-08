Vulnerable children in England are set to receive improved protection as the government accelerates its children’s social care reforms, prioritising early intervention through the recently introduced Plan for Change. With an additional £18 million earmarked for local councils, the aim is to prevent families from reaching crisis points by bolstering leadership and expediting service delivery.

The reform initiative includes the implementation of Family Group Decision Making, which encourages the involvement of extended family members in keeping children at home instead of placing them in care. Alongside this, thousands of additional family help workers will provide crucial early support to families grappling with challenges such as substance misuse or mental health issues.

This announcement follows a significant increase in funding to £523 million for this essential work, part of a commitment to boost resources by a minimum of £300 million over the next two years. Plans are underway to trial the use of NHS numbers as unique identifiers that will aid in the collating of data across health, educational, and law enforcement agencies, enabling early detection of concerns before they escalate into serious issues.

A pilot programme involving Wigan Council and NHS England is currently operational, testing the integration of their systems through NHS numbers to ensure timely information-sharing about safeguarding concerns related to children. This approach aims to create a cohesive framework for frontline safeguarding professionals, ensuring that worries about a child's well-being are identified swiftly and holistically.

Janet Daby MP, the Children and Families Minister, emphasised the importance of early intervention, stating, “Time and again we’re told how failing to share information and intervene early enough means vulnerable children fall through the cracks.” She acknowledged that the current issues reflect the strained state of the social care system. Daby reassured that the government is moving away from short-term solutions, reinforcing its commitment to prevention and efficient communication.

Jim McMahon OBE MP, Minister of State for Local Government and English Devolution, supported these efforts by highlighting the government's goal of revitalising local councils, stating, "Through our Plan for Change we are getting councils back on their feet, working with local leaders to fix the foundations and rebuild the sector."

Dame Rachel de Souza, the Children’s Commissioner, echoed these sentiments, remarking, “Children in care told me in my Big Ambition survey they want the same things as other children: love, safety and stability in their family life.” She stressed the necessity of investing in leadership as well as embracing innovative identification methods to prevent children from becoming 'invisible' to the services that should help them.

The recent announcements align with key elements of the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill—designed to be the most significant piece of safeguarding legislation in a generation. Proposed measures include equipping every child with a unique identifier akin to the adult national insurance number, enhanced data-sharing protocols, and mandated Family Group Decision Making across local authorities.

Furthermore, local councils will be required to establish best-practice multi-agency safeguarding panels, ensuring comprehensive approaches are taken to protect children. These initiatives complement the government's plan to launch Best Start Family Hubs in every local authority, marking a commitment to directly support the welfare of 500,000 more children.

This enhanced investment in children’s social care represents part of a broader financial commitment that includes £555 million allocated at the Spending Review for reforms and an additional £560 million dedicated to the refurbishment and expansion of children’s homes, bringing total investment to over £2 billion. The government aims to ensure a safer and more supportive environment for England’s vulnerable children