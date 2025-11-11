The sellers, Carolin Scheifl, Lorenz Wiederer, and Raphael Prior, will continue to lead FLEXiCODE's management team. Together with EOS, the company plans to accelerate its development through organic growth initiatives and a targeted buy-and-build strategy. The priority will be on expanding high-growth sectors like Field Service Management and enhancing Managed Services offerings. Furthermore, the strategy includes strengthening the international footprint to align with IFS’s global partner strategy.

EOS Partners is a private equity firm with €500m in assets under management, focusing on mid-market companies across the DACH region, BeNeLux, and the Nordics. They often invest in sectors such as software and tech-enabled services, industrial technology, and healthcare. EOS is dedicated to driving growth and boosting operational efficiency by establishing category leaders through strategic expertise, an extensive network, and adaptable capital. They aim to implement best practices that benefit their portfolio companies well beyond the initial investment period.

The Goodwin deal team, instrumental in this financing, was led by partner Winfried M. Carli and included associates Marius Garnatz, Philipp Lehle, and Philipp Lauer, all specialising in Private Equity/Finance and Tax.