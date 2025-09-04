SCHELL, based in Olpe, Germany, specialises in fittings and innovative sanitary technology products as well as digital solutions that ensure the quality of drinking water. The company holds a prominent position in the global market, being the leader in water management systems and angle valves. Its extensive portfolio caters to both public and commercial sanitary facilities, offering fittings suitable for all key tapping points within buildings. With a workforce of around 450 employees, SCHELL operates in more than 80 countries worldwide.

Paragon Partners GmbH is a private investment firm that focuses on medium-sized companies throughout German-speaking regions since its establishment in 2004. With a commitment to fostering sustainable growth and operational excellence, Paragon collaborates closely with its portfolio companies. Presently, the firm manages a diversified portfolio comprising 13 companies across various industries and holds over €2.4 billion in equity.

The advisory team for this deal was led by partners Folko Moroni and Winfried M. Carli. They were assisted by associates Jakob Lutzenberger, Philipp Lehle, and transaction lawyer Anna Zoth, all specialising in Private Equity and Finance in Munich, as well as associate Philipp Lauer from the Tax department in Munich.