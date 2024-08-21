Goodwin advises VTC on HLU acquisition financing

Global law firm Goodwin has successfully advised VTC GmbH & Co. KG ("VTC") on the financing arrangements for its acquisition of a majority stake in Hürner Luft- und Umwelttechnik GmbH ("HLU"). This acquisition marks a significant step in VTC's strategic expansion and reinforces its commitment to long-term value creation.

HLU is a renowned manufacturer of plastic fans and a system provider specialising in supply and exhaust air systems, with a strong focus on the industrial process air sector. The company is recognised for its innovative solutions and high-quality products, making it a valuable addition to VTC's growing portfolio.

VTC, based in Munich, Germany, is a leading industrial holding company known for its strategic acquisitions and the organic development of its group companies. The firm's growth strategy is centered around a long-term value creation approach, making this latest acquisition a key move in its ongoing expansion.

Goodwin's team, led by partner Winfried M. Carli, played a pivotal role in securing the necessary financing for the acquisition. The legal team also included counsel Andreas Breu, associate Daniel Wagner (all Private Equity/Finance, Munich), tax partner Oded Schein, and associate Rebecca Stöcklein (Private Equity/Finance, Frankfurt). Their expertise ensured a smooth and efficient process, aligning with VTC's strategic goals.

Commenting on the transaction, Winfried M. Carli said, "We are pleased to have supported VTC in this significant acquisition. This deal highlights Goodwin's strength in advising on complex financing structures and our commitment to helping clients achieve their strategic objectives."

This successful transaction further solidifies Goodwin's reputation as a leading advisor in private equity and finance, particularly in the industrial and manufacturing sectors.