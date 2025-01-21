Goodwin advises Veganz Group AG on €10M bond restructuring

This restructuring also introduces a unique top-up interest rate mechanism tied to Veganz's market capitalization, supplementing the regular interest rate.

The process was carried out under Germany's Bond Act (Schuldverschreibungsgesetz), which permits bond restructuring with the agreement of at least 75% of creditors present at a meeting, provided a quorum of 25% of the bondholders is met.

Veganz Group, headquartered in Berlin, is Europe’s first vegan supermarket chain and a pioneer in the plant-based industry. Currently, the company offers approximately 165 vegan products across 26 countries and online platforms.

Goodwin’s advisory team was led by Jochen Schnepper (Finance) and Markus Käpplinger (Corporate), with key support from associate Timo Baumann (Finance).