Founded in 2023 following a stake acquisition in Rossmanith GmbH, UPFRONT aims to create a robust network of specialised medium-sized companies in a fragmented industry. The firm focuses on delivering comprehensive services that encompass design, construction, and maintenance across various trades and materials such as timber, aluminium, and glass.

AUCTUS Capital Partners, UPFRONT’s parent company, has maintained an impressive track record with over 470 investments in the past 25 years, solidifying its status as the most active investment firm for SMEs in Europe. The company's strategy involves seeking majority shareholdings in businesses generating annual sales between EUR 10 million and EUR 150 million, with its platform holdings collectively generating around EUR 4 billion annually from over 200 individual companies.

Goodwin’s accomplished transaction team, including Folko Moroni, Winfried Carli, Jakob Lutzenberger, Philipp Lehle from private equity and debt finance in Munich, as well as tax expert Philipp Lauer, played a pivotal role in ensuring the successful financing of this acquisition. Their expertise underscores Goodwin’s commitment to supporting its clients in navigating complex transactions within rapidly evolving markets.