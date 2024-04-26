Goodwin advises Trill Impact on financing partnership with TT Medic GmbH

Headquartered in Klosterneuburg, Austria, TT medic specialises in precision medical injection moulding, offering contract development and manufacturing services in clean room environments for high-quality polymer components. With a focus on critical therapeutic areas such as minimally invasive surgery, wound care, surgical sealants, drug delivery, and ophthalmology, TT medic contributes significantly to patient safety and enhanced medical outcomes.

Trill Impact, a trailblazing Impact House with approximately EUR 1.2 billion in assets under management, operates across various investment strategies, including Impact Private Equity, Impact Ventures, and Microfinance. With a team of 55 seasoned professionals based in the Nordics, Germany, Luxembourg, and the USA, Trill Impact aims to drive positive change through impact private investments, delivering tangible returns and lasting societal benefits.

The Goodwin legal team, led by partner Winfried M. Carli, provided comprehensive guidance on the financing aspects of the partnership. The team included associate David Wagner and transaction lawyer Rina Omura from the Finance/Private Equity practice in Munich, as well as partner Oded Schein and associate Philipp Lauer from the tax practice, also based in Munich.

Commenting on the partnership, Winfried M. Carli expressed Goodwin's commitment to supporting impactful collaborations that drive positive change. He emphasized the firm's dedication to delivering strategic counsel that enables clients like Trill Impact to achieve their goals effectively.

The partnership between Trill Impact and TT medic GmbH represents a significant milestone in advancing significant innovations within the MedTech sector, fostering enhanced medical solutions for the benefit of patients and society at large.