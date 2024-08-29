Goodwin advises Sophora on strategic refinancing and acquisition

Global law firm Goodwin has played a pivotal role in advising Sophora Unternehmerkapital (“Sophora”) and its portfolio company auxalia on a major financial maneuver, encompassing both the refinancing of auxalia and the financing of its acquisition of ICN Group B.V. (“ICN”) in the Netherlands. This acquisition represents a significant milestone in the Buy-and-Build strategy co-developed by Sophora and auxalia.

ICN Group, a distinguished Autodesk Gold Partner and Autodesk Construction Cloud Elite Partner, has been a leader in providing comprehensive solutions in the fields of Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC), as well as Design & Manufacturing (D&M). With over two decades of industry experience, ICN also operates the largest CAD webshop in the Benelux region and develops specialized Revit tools tailored for the Dutch market.

auxalia, established in 1987, is one of the leading Autodesk-based software providers in the DACH region, catering to the construction industry. As an Autodesk Platinum Partner and Autodesk Construction Cloud Elite Partner, auxalia offers a broad range of Autodesk AEC and BIM solutions. The integration of ICN into auxalia’s operations not only enhances auxalia’s presence in the Benelux region but also expands its service portfolio to include D&M and hardware solutions. A key strategic advantage of this acquisition is the inclusion of the largest CAD webshop in the Benelux, further solidifying auxalia’s market position.

Sophora Unternehmerkapital, an independent and owner-managed investment company based in Munich, specializes in partnering with medium-sized companies across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. Sophora is known for its value-creating approach, offering strategic and operational expertise, a robust network of industry professionals, and flexible capital to help businesses realize their full potential.

Goodwin’s transaction team, led by partner Winfried M. Carli, provided comprehensive legal counsel throughout the process. The team included associates Folko Moroni, Daniel Wagner, and Rina Omura (Munich, Finance/private equity), Rebecca Stöcklein (Frankfurt, Finance/private equity), and partner Oded Schein (tax, Munich).

This successful transaction highlights Goodwin’s expertise in supporting complex financial and strategic initiatives, reinforcing its position as a trusted advisor in the private equity and finance sectors. The integration of ICN into auxalia’s operations marks a significant step forward in Sophora’s ambitious growth strategy, positioning auxalia for continued success in the competitive AEC and D&M markets.