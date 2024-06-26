Goodwin advises rantum capital on financing for the acquisition of Lyocontract
Global law firm Goodwin has advised Rantum Capital as the lender in the financing of financial investor Great Point Partners' acquisition of LYOCONTRACT GmbH
LYOCONTRACT, headquartered in Ilsenburg (Saxony-Anhalt), is a leading niche pharmaceuticals company specialising in lyophilization, or freeze-drying, of pharmaceutical and biotechnological products to enhance their stability and shelf life.
Rantum Capital, a mid-market financier in the DACH region, manages private debt and equity funds, focusing on tailored debt financings and majority equity investments in medium-sized companies.
Goodwin’s transaction team included Munich partner Winfried M. Carli, Frankfurt associate Marius Garnatz, Munich associate Jakob Lutzenberger, transaction lawyer Rina Omura, partner Oded Schein, and associate Philipp Lauer.