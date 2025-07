Goodwin has advised Rantum Capital Management GmbH on financing for an international lab services company. The capital provided by Rantum serves to support a strategic acquisition in South Africa aimed at driving the group’s future growth. Rantum Capital is a mid-market financier for the German-speaking region (DACH) founded by finance professionals, successful entrepreneurs and former DAX top executives. Currently, Rantum Capital manages four private debt funds focusing on flexible, tailor-made debt financings, as well as a private equity fund focusing on majority equity investments in medium-sized companies. Goodwin’s transaction team was led by Munich partner Winfried M. Carli and Frankfurt associate Marius Garnatz and included Frankfurt associate Rebecca Stöcklein as well as Santa Monica associate Zhe Yang.

