Goodwin advises on Tec-Folien acquisition financing

Global law firm Goodwin has advised AURELIUS Growth Investments (AWK) on the financing of its acquisition of Tec-Folien Allgäu GmbH (TFA). Based in Bad Grönenbach, Bavaria, TFA specialises in producing rigid films from amorphous polyester (PET) and polyethylene for the food industry, including composite films, monofilms, and films made from renewable raw materials. TFA employs cutting-edge extrusion technology and a solvent-free adhesive system, ensuring high quality and safety standards.

AWK, an SME-focused investment company with backing from entrepreneurial families in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, provides financial support and operational expertise to accelerate growth and unlock potential for businesses. AWK’s long-term partnership model enables management teams to concentrate on operational priorities while benefiting from the firm’s resources and network.

The Goodwin team advising on the transaction was led by partner Winfried M. Carli and associate Daniel Wagner, with additional contributions from transaction lawyer Rina Omura and associate Philipp Lauer (Tax), all based in Munich.