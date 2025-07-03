Goodwin’s legal team has successfully advised Sophora Unternehmerkapital on the financing for its acquisition of indevis IT-Consulting and Solutions GmbH. This strategic move aims to establish a robust cybersecurity group alongside Data-Sec GmbH, expanding their capabilities in providing scalable and mission-critical IT security solutions. The collaboration reflects a significant step for Sophora as it ventures into a thematic platform that addresses the increasing demand for effective cybersecurity measures.

Data-Sec GmbH has built a reputation as a reliable partner for mid-sized businesses in the DACH region since its inception in 2009. Headquartered in March, near Freiburg, this firm specializes in a range of IT security services, such as incident response and managed detection, ensuring that clients receive comprehensive support in safeguarding their operations. The expertise of Data-Sec complements that of indevis, a Managed Security Service Provider established in 1999 and based in Munich. indevis focuses on protecting IT infrastructures for mid-sized companies across the same DACH region, delivering vital services in network security, secure connectivity, and endpoint protection.

Sophora Unternehmerkapital, the investment company orchestrating these acquisitions, operates from Munich and is recognized for its independent, owner-managed approach. The company is dedicated to supporting medium-sized businesses throughout Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, led by a team of experienced entrepreneurs. This formation of the cybersecurity group is a reflection of the serious commitment that Sophora has towards enhancing the IT security landscape.

The transaction was coordinated by Goodwin’s partner Winfried M. Carli and associate Marius Garnatz, alongside associate Rebecca Stöcklein from their Private Equity/Finance team in Munich. Their expertise played a vital role in successfully navigating this acquisition financing, setting the stage for Sophora's ambitious growth in the thriving cybersecurity market.