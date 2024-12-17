Goodwin advises on SEG’s acquisition of Frischke

Global law firm Goodwin has advised Smart Energy Group (SEG), a portfolio company of EOS Partners GmbH (EOS), on the financing for its acquisition of Matthias Frischke GmbH (Frischke). The transaction underscores SEG's commitment to strengthening its position as a leader in energy-efficient building technology solutions.

Through its entity L&P Gebäudetechnik Holding GmbH, SEG acquired 100% of Frischke, a Königswinter-based full-service provider specialising in heating, ventilation, and plumbing. Frischke, founded in 2000, focuses on innovative, energy-efficient systems such as regenerative heating and advanced ventilation technologies, primarily for large commercial real estate projects including new builds and redevelopments. The company employs over 35 specialists, enhancing SEG’s capabilities.

SEG is a leading platform in building technology, offering a comprehensive range of services from power supply and security systems to heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration. With a workforce exceeding 500 employees and an annual output of over €90 million, SEG operates across North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) and Hesse, solidifying its reputation as a key player in the German market.

EOS, a private equity firm specialising in midmarket companies in the DACH region, has partnered with SEG since 2021. Its multidisciplinary approach focuses on accelerating growth and improving efficiency. This acquisition aligns with the shared strategy of EOS and SEG’s management to provide integrated building technology services from a single source.

Goodwin’s legal team for the transaction was led by Munich partner Winfried M. Carli and Frankfurt associate Marius Garnatz (Private Equity/Finance), with contributions from Munich partner Oded Schein and associate Philipp Lauer (Tax) and senior transaction lawyer Anna Zoth (Private Equity/Finance).

This acquisition reflects SEG’s strategic ambition to expand its portfolio of energy-efficient solutions and bolster its expertise in delivering innovative building technologies for the commercial real estate sector.