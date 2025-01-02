Goodwin advises on Berenberg financing for BSI acquisition

Goodwin has acted as legal advisor to Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (“Berenberg”) regarding super senior aspects of financing for the acquisition of BSI Software Group. The transaction sees funds advised by Bregal Unternehmerkapital (“BU”) acquiring a majority stake in BSI, a software company based in Baden, Switzerland.

Berenberg, a historic institution founded in 1590, ranks among Europe’s premier private banks. It operates across divisions including Wealth and Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Corporate Banking. Headquartered in Hamburg, Berenberg also maintains strong footholds in Frankfurt, London, and New York.

Bregal Unternehmerkapital, headquartered in Zug, Munich, and Milan, is a leading mid-cap investment firm within the DACH region. To date, it has raised €7.0 billion in capital and focuses on investments in mid-sized enterprises across Germany, Switzerland, Italy, and Austria.

The Goodwin team advising on this transaction was led by Munich-based partners Folko Moroni and Winfried M. Carli, both specialising in private equity and finance.

This transaction highlights Goodwin’s expertise in sophisticated financial structuring and private equity, reinforcing its position as a trusted advisor in cross-border acquisitions.