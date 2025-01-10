Goodwin advises on ATHAGORAS acquisition financing

Global law firm Goodwin has advised ATHAGORAS Group, a portfolio company of GREENPEAK PARTNERS, on securing financing for the acquisition of CSO Pharma Consulting and MIGx AG. The deal marks a significant milestone in ATHAGORAS’s strategy to create a tech-enabled European specialist service provider in healthcare innovation.

CSO Pharma Consulting is a trusted outsourcing partner for pharmaceutical companies and healthcare providers, offering services in Pharmacovigilance, Medical Affairs, Quality Management, GDP, and Development consulting. With an audited Pharmacovigilance system, CSO plays a critical role in supporting wholesale license compliance for its clients.

MIGx AG, a 2019 startup, has quickly become a key technology partner in the Life Sciences sector. Known for addressing complex data challenges and driving digital transformation, MIGx combines advanced technology with a deep understanding of industry needs.

The acquisition aligns with ATHAGORAS’s vision of building a leading service provider for regulatory affairs, pharmacovigilance, market access, and real-world evidence within the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. Backed by GREENPEAK’s hands-on approach and commitment to sustainable growth, ATHAGORAS continues to drive innovation in healthcare services.

Goodwin’s legal team, led by Munich partner Winfried M. Carli, and supported by Frankfurt associates Rebecca Stöcklein and Marius Garnatz, played a key role in structuring and executing the financing for this acquisition.

This transaction highlights ATHAGORAS’s ambition to foster innovation and expand its footprint in the healthcare and pharmaceutical service sectors while strengthening its position as a key player in European healthcare solutions.