Goodwin advises on acquisition financing

Global law firm Goodwin has advised Armira and its portfolio company Salesfive on the financing of the acquisition of fluent:cx UK. Based in the UK, fluent:cx is a leading Agentforce partner and has implemented Salesforce solutions across various industries, including insurance, media, telecommunications and automotive manufacturing.

As Europe's largest Salesforce boutique partner, Salesfive continues to set the benchmark for digital transformation. With a team of over 340 professionals across nine offices, the company has been a strategic partner for businesses looking to lead in the digital world since 2016. Armira, a holding group specialising in equity investments between EUR 20 million and 200 million, focuses on market-leading mid-sized companies across Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Goodwin’s transaction team advising on the deal included partner Winfried M. Carli, associate Daniel Wagner and transaction lawyer Rina Omura from the Private Equity and Finance team in Munich, as well as partner Simon Fulbrook and associate Natalie Ong from the Private Equity and Finance team in London.