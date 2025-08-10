On the financing of its acquisition of Signagelive, a leading provider of digital signage CMS software based in the UK. Operating through a network of channel partners, Signagelive services more than 3,500 end customers across the globe, maintaining a strong presence in markets such as the UK, Australia, and North America. The company has gained a reputable standing in the industry due to its API-first, cloud-based platform that excels in seamless System on Chip (SoC) integration, superior device management, and a focus on partner-centric innovation.

Navori Labs, established in 1998, is recognised as a pioneering Swiss firm and global leader in the realms of digital signage software, computer vision, and AI-driven marketing analytics. With a robust team of highly skilled engineers, Navori Labs has developed professional-grade software specifically designed for scalable deployment, enabling businesses to optimise their communication across various industries, while delivering impactful messaging to diverse audiences.

Maguar Capital, headquartered in Munich and founded in 2019, concentrates on investments in small and medium-sized B2B software companies within the DACH region. The team's combined entrepreneurial spirit and extensive management expertise in technology is noteworthy, boasting over 35 years of experience as software CEOs and more than 20 years in the private equity sector. The Goodwin transaction team involved in this deal comprised Munich partner Winfried M. Carli and Frankfurt associate Marius Garnatz, showcasing the firm's commitment to delivering top-tier legal guidance in complex financial transactions