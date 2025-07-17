On 9 July 2025, Goodwin announced that it had successfully advised GREENPEAK Partners' portfolio company, ENCOVIVA Holding GmbH, in securing acquisition financing for ING. FTG Ingenieurgesellschaft für Technische Gebäudeausrüstung mbH. This strategic move strengthens encoviva’s position in the realm of sustainable building concepts, which focus on innovative solutions for both new and existing projects. Encoviva’s comprehensive offerings range from consulting to engineering services, all aimed at supporting partners in driving an emission-free and economically viable future.

GREENPEAK Partners is recognised for its commitment to building and nurturing platforms that promote sustainable growth. The firm's collaborative approach is evident in its relationships with businesses, fostering long-term value creation and success. By working with companies that align with their vision and values, GREENPEAK is effective in creating synergistic ecosystems that drive innovation, ultimately working towards a better future for all involved.

Goodwin's adept transaction team played a pivotal role in this advisory process, led by partner Winfried Carli and supported by associate Daniel Wagner, alongside fellow associate Jakob Lutzenberger and transaction lawyer Rina Omura based in Munich. They were further bolstered by Frankfurt partner Felix Krüger and Munich associate Philipp Lauer, both specialising in tax law, thereby ensuring a comprehensive approach to the financing transaction.