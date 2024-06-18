Goodwin advises Emeram on acquisition financing of Provital

Global law firm Goodwin has successfully advised EMERAM Business Partners GmbH ("EMERAM") on securing financing for the acquisition of Provital GmbH ("Provital"), a leading and rapidly growing supplier of premium dog and cat food. Provital distinguishes itself with an exclusive network of specialist consultants who provide personalized, professional advice and foster long-term customer loyalty. These independent consultants work exclusively for Provital and receive ongoing product training to maintain high standards.

EMERAM, a prominent investment manager for medium-sized companies in the German-speaking region, oversees funds exceeding €700 million dedicated to the growth of companies in sectors such as technology/software, value-added services, and new consumer goods. EMERAM serves as a long-term development partner for its portfolio companies, promoting both organic and inorganic sustainable growth.

The Goodwin team that led the transaction included Munich partner Winfried M. Carli and Frankfurt associate Marius Garnatz (both Private Equity/Finance), alongside associate Timo Baumann (Frankfurt, Finance), partner Oded Schein, and associate Philipp Lauer (both Tax, Munich).

Provital’s focus on premium quality wet food for dogs and cats aligns with the rising trend among quality-conscious pet owners, making it a strategic acquisition for EMERAM as it continues to expand its portfolio and support sustainable business growth.